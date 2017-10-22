Transcript for Oklahoma hit with as many as 4 tornadoes

In Oklahoma, a confirmed ef-1 ripping the roof off. The governor attending a beach boys concert in a crowd, among those forced to evacuate. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Lightning lighting up the skies over Oklahoma. This twister dropping down next to the interstate, just one of more than 50 reports of severe weather tormenting tornado alley last night. This KFOR news crew in Norman, ambushed by an ef-1 tornado packing winds over 85 miles per hour. That's a tornado, dude. Reporter: That same twister assaulting the riverwind casino, packed for a beach boys concert, rain gushing through the roof, spilling into the auditorium. Outside, power lines and trees toppled. This building shredded. Torrential rain blinding drivers trying to get around. Large hail blanketing the ground near elk city, and tonight, that system moving east, causing flooding along the gulf coast. Let's get right to rob with forecast. You're tracking the storm tonight? The storm is moving east. We have rain all the way to Chicago, but the heaviest rain in the gulf coast. That rain will be heavy at times tonight. And dry, no rain out west, we have an extreme Santa Ana event, triple digit heat, it's rare to get that hot. Monday and Tuesday, critical fire danger. Rob, thank you.

