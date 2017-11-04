Transcript for Outrage grows as pictures from United incident spread around the world

other fire storm, this over the passenger being dragged off of a united flight. At first told the flight was overbooked. The images seen around the world. Outraged over how the airline was handled it. Now, the CEO out with a new statement. Reporter: Tonight, united airlines hit by severe turbulence. The video of that passenger being dragged off his flight to make room for united employees, seen by hundreds of millions around the world. Oh, my god. Look at what you did to him. He said, "Why am I being chosen, what did I do." Even after being pulled from the plane, the passenger bolting back into the cabin. Out of nowhere, we saw him running back towards the end of plane, he had blood streaming down his face. He appeared to be very, just distraught. Very confused, he was not in the right state of mind, at this point. I have to go home, I have to go home. Reporter: Tonight, that passenger identified is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His license suspended involving his prescribing of drugs. Tonight, the investigation ongoing with one of the aviation security officials put on leave. The CEO of united Oscar Munoz who received a public relations award as communicator of the year last month -- yesterday called the passenger quote "Disruptive and belligeren,t" but tonight in an about face now apologizing directly to the passenger, saying "No one should ever be mistreated this way." It's a teachable moment for united to look and say how do we make sure something like this doesn't happen again. Reporter: But the damage may have already been done, united losing $700 million in market value before settling at a $255 million loss for the day. And fliers wary, many asking that, even if the airlines have the right to remove passengers in similar situations, should it ever come to this? And Alex Perez with us live tonight from the united terminal there in Chicago. The united CEO calling this a quote truly horrific event that requires immediate investigation? Yeah, that's right -- David. The CEO says they're investigating the incident and any possible changes to their policy on oversold flights. He said that review will be made available by the end of the month. David. Alex, thank you. We should mention here, tomorrow on "Good morning America," an exclusive interview with the united airlines CEO Oscar Munoz about the incident and the airline's response tomorrow on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.