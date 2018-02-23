Transcript for Parts of Indiana experience the worst flooding in nearly 50 years

In the meantime, we turn next to the severe storms just as we start this weekend. A state of emergency just declared in Kentucky as we came on the air tonight. Water rescues in Louisville, the Ohio river still rising tonight. And heavy snow causing a massive pileup on I-70. This in Denver, headed east. ABC's Alex Perez from Indiana tonight. Reporter: Tonight, floodwaters washing roads away, inundating whole neighborhoods. The heartland flood emergency, now growing. This as some parts of Indiana already under states of emergency. This man in plymouth, knocked off his feet. Thankfully he's okay. These horses in lake station led through neck deep water to safety. In Elkhart, motorcycles pretty much covered in water. Chris Vance showing us his and wife Jennifer's submerged basement. It's just devastating, you know it's scary our whole neighborhood is part of the river. Reporter: Meanwhile, the cold side of this storm bringing a blast of winter. In Green Bay Wisconsin, a united airlines 737 diverting from Minneapolis sliding off the runway. We were coming in real fast and we just kept on sliding. Reporter: This neighborhood is still underwater. More rain on the way, and the river here expected to stay above major flood stage until Tuesday. Alex, our thanks to you tonight. Let's get to the track of this system. Rob Marciano along New York City's westside highway tonight. Reporter: Hi, David. More rain on the way as you saw. The rivers are maxing out, and just issued is a warning from Arkansas for the next 36 hours. Two more rounds of rain coming, including a threat for severe storms in those same areas late in the daytomorrow. Northeast Texas through much of Arkansas and through the heartland, and then it pushes east during the day on Sunday from Atlanta, D.C., New York, for much of the country, David, it will be a tough weekend weather Biez. We'll be watching.

