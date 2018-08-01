Transcript for Three people were treated for minor injuries when a fire broke out on top of Trump Tower

To the index of other news tonight. The fire on top of trump tower. Smoke billowing from the roof. The high rise contains president trump's home and business offices. Investigators say the fire broke out in a heating and cooling unit. The new health headline tonight involving moderate exercise and how quickly it can help the heart. It may help reverse heart damage, especially in middle aged Americans who have not previously exercised. The group study aged 45 to 64. The study in the journal circulation. And the college football national championship tonight, Georgia taking on Alabama. President trump will be on-hand and so is Amy robach, and her hat gives away where she's from. Amy? Reporter: David, security is tight here in Atlanta, as the Georgia bulldogs face off against the Alabama crimson tide. No player will be protesting the national anthem with president trump in the stands here tonight. Both teams will be in their locker rooms when that song is plague as they normally do. As for the game itself, it is teacher versus pupil. Georgia's Kirby smart, hoping to end his former boss, Alabama's Nick Saban's winning streak, 11-0 against his former coaching employees. And this Georgia bull dog hopes he does. David? We'll see, Amy. We'll all be watching. You can watch the national championship on ESPN tonight. When we come back, he was

