Transcript for 1 person dead, 7 cases confirmed of Legionnaires outbreak in Manhattan

To the "Index." Right here in New York City where a legionnaires outbreak has turned fatal. Seven cases. Confirmed in one Manhattan neighborhood. One person in their 90s has died. Investigators are focusing on water towers as a source of the outbreak. And caught on camera. Sharks in Alabama near the shore swimming along this packed beach. Witnesses say a volunteer firefighter jumped in to warn people. About the danger. In Connecticut a 13-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a fire. It broke out yesterday evening just as 13-year-old Michael was coming home from playing outside. I just saw smoke coming up and the first thing I thought was to warn everyone and I started warning everyone to get out of the house, get all the babies out and all the stuff they needed ow. Quick thinking there. All 10 people got out safely. Thanks to Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.