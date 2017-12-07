Person of interest arrested in mysterious disappearance of four men in Philadelphia

More
FBI follows leads as they search the Dinardo family's property for a fourth day.
1:45 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Person of interest arrested in mysterious disappearance of four men in Philadelphia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48602099,"title":"Person of interest arrested in mysterious disappearance of four men in Philadelphia","duration":"1:45","description":"FBI follows leads as they search the Dinardo family's property for a fourth day.","url":"/WNT/video/person-interest-arrested-mysterious-disappearance-men-philadelphia-48602099","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.