Transcript for Phone scam targets grandparents

Back now with a phone scam to steal money from grandparents. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, a warning from one savvy grandmother. Oh no, not one of those calls again. Reporter: Helene Taylor was getting fraudulent phone calls. She called her local TV station for help. While cameras were there, she received another call from a man claiming to be her oldest grandson. At first she plays along. I love you too, dear, what's the matter? Reporter: The caller says he was in a car accident, and that his lawyer would be in touch soon. And just like clockwork -- That's that man who might be the lawyer. I'm not really sure what you want me to do. He needs a bail bond. Bail was set at $2,500. Reporter: A demand for $2,500 to bail her grandson out of jail. In the end, Helene lets them know she's not falling for it. You know this is a scam, don't you? I said good-bye. Reporter: In 2015, the ftc received over 10,000 "family/friend imposter" fraud complaints. It's impossible to know how many more didn't notify authorities. Experts say, if you ever get a call from someone claiming to be a relative and saying that they're in trouble or in danger, asking for cash, hang up and check with another relative. Tom? Adrienne, thank you.

