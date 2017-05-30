Police affidavit reveals Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel

More
Woods said he had taken multiple prescription drugs; toxicology reports showed there was no alcohol in his system.
1:40 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police affidavit reveals Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47734664,"title":"Police affidavit reveals Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel ","duration":"1:40","description":"Woods said he had taken multiple prescription drugs; toxicology reports showed there was no alcohol in his system.","url":"/WNT/video/police-affidavit-reveals-tiger-woods-found-asleep-wheel-47734664","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.