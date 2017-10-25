Transcript for Police arrest man accused of making threatening remarks inside Miami International Airport terminal

There's more to know???. To the index of other news. The takedown inside Miami international airport today. The man is accused of making threatening remarks and allegedly trying to attack a U.S. Customs agent. The sheriff's deputy facing charges in palm beach county, Florida, tonight. Jason cook is seen on home surveillance allegedly stealing money, jewelry and prescription drugs from an 85-year-old man who needed help after hurricane Irma. His attorney says cook has an addiction to pain medication. Authorities are now investigating where he stole from other homes, as well. If you visit national parks, the national park service is now calling for a major price hike. The agency wants to more than double entrance fees at 17 national parks during peak season, including the grand canyon and yellowstone. Under the plan, the fee for a private vehicle would jump from $25 to $70. Entering on foot would go from $10 to $30. Money would pay for inf infrastructure improvements. If approved, the new fees would go into effect next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.