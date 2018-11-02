Transcript for Police in Kentucky found 5 dead bodies, including the suspected shooter

To our "Index" tonight. And this just in, Harvey Weinstein facing a lawsuit tonight filed by New York state. Harvey Weinstein and his brother are named in the lawsuit. That jeopardizes the imminent sale of the company. Weinstein denies the allegations. Now to eastern Kentucky, what what police are calling a horrific murder spree. A 911 call leads them to a home and two victims, fatally shot. A tip then leads them to another home, just a few miles away, where they discover three more bodies, including the suspected shooter. Police say all the victims were related. It's still unclear what set the killer off. To New York City and a brutal attack on a corrections officer, caught on video. A gang member rushing the rikers island officer, knocking him out. Three other gang members seen kicking him unconscious. The officer's name hasn't been released. Tonight, he's hospitalized wit a fractured spine. An investigation is under way. Now to a huge and sudden explosion in north China. The explosion while a truck is still moving. Spilling liquefied natural gas. The suspected cause of the blast, a leak. Coming up next, sisters sharing the same olympic dream in South Korea, but waving different flags. Stay with us. Stay with us. ??? ??? ??? I can do more to lower my A1C.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.