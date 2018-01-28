Transcript for Police in Miami, Florida, handcuffed a 7-year-old boy due to erratic behavior

Next tonight, the image making headlines across the country. A 7-year-old boy, arrested at school in Florida. Taken away in handcuffs. The boy accused of attacking a teacher. His parents say police and the school went way too far. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, new questions about this video. Did police go too far? That's a 7-year-old boy in handcuffs. Police taking him into custody at school. I'm devastated. This is completely insane. Reporter: It happened on Thursday in Miami, when this first grader hit one of his schoolteachers at the coral way center. The young man's mother was in the principal's office with her son when police took him away and put the cuffs on. This video was shot on her phone. Reporter: The incident and response are raising lots of questions. Police took the boy for a nonvoluntary psychiatric evaluation, legal in Florida. Excuse me. Do you have any paperwork or anything you can say to me? Reporter: Recently, a similar incident involving an autistic 10-year-old was caught on camera. In a statement, local police say the action on a student rarely happens but "Was warranted to prevent his erratic and violent behavior from bringing further harm to others or himself." I know that my kid made a mistake. Reporter: But his parents say police were out of line. Despite one previous outburst, describing their son as an excellent student who's won awards at school. Some reports say bullying may have been behind the child's outburst. He has been given a standard ten-day suspension and the parents have not ruled out a lawsuit. Tom? Zachary, thank you.

