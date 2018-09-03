Transcript for Ex-police officer charged in beating of unarmed black man accused of jaywalking

It was last night here we showed you that horrific video, a man walking home, suddenly on the ground and beaten by police. Tonight, the former police officer facing charges in Asheville, North Carolina. The officer's bodycam showing the man ordered to put his hands behind his back. He resists and he is beaten and tasered and charged himself. ABC's Steve osunsami with what played out today. Reporter: In his first court appearance today this former Asheville police officer got to feel what it's like on the other end of the law. Mug shot included. You know what's funny is you're gonna get Up hardcore. Reporter: Chris Hickman was the police officer wearing the body camera in this disturbing video that only became public last week. He's seen punching the daylights out of Johnnie rush, an unarmed black man leaving work, who they were arresting for jaywalking. The police chief says she's disciplined the supervisor you see here listening to the officer tell his side of the story. Tried to drag the taser out of my hand, and then I just went on his Head. Reporter: Investigators say she failed to go look at the video. The supervisor dropped the ball on the response to that and was disciplined as a result. Reporter: Hickman tonight is facing three charges, including assault by strangulation, a felony. The incident took place in August. Why it took six months and a leaked video before charges were filed has many in Asheville upset. It's an obvious bad thing. This isn't something that should happen anymore. Reporter: The former officer has not yet entered a plea. He appears in court again in April, David? Steve osunsami, our thanks to you again tonight.

