3 police officers shot during domestic dispute in Detroit after 14-hour standoff

More
Authorities said the suspect had seven guns registered in his name.
3:00 | 02/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 police officers shot during domestic dispute in Detroit after 14-hour standoff

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53032296,"title":"3 police officers shot during domestic dispute in Detroit after 14-hour standoff","duration":"3:00","description":"Authorities said the suspect had seven guns registered in his name.","url":"/WNT/video/police-officers-shot-domestic-dispute-detroit-14-hour-53032296","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.