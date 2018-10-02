Transcript for Two police officers shot and killed outside of Columbus, Ohio

and breaking news out of Ohio. Two police officers shot and killed outside of Columbus. The officers immediately came under fire, responding to a potential domestic situation. The officers identifies as 39-year-old Eric jarring and Anthony Morelli. The suspect is in custody. The president tweeting tonight, his thoughts and prayers are with those officers. Let's head to Chicago where police catch an alleged arsonist in the act aboard a commuter train.watch as officer storm the car, they drag the suspect out before the flames explode inside the car. In Fairfax, Virginia, a water main break triggering a massive sinkhole. People living here around with to get their cars off the street. Tonight, Amazon is TAKG on FedEx and U.P.S. Possibly reports tonight Amazon is looking to launch a new delivery service, picking up packages from businesses and delivering them right to customers. "The Wall Street journal" reporting the service will be called shipping with Amazon. It will start in L.A. Before a bigger rollout. When we come back -- saved

