2 police officers shot in Seattle

More
One officer is in critical condition after an attempted convenience store robbery.
1:02 | 04/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 police officers shot in Seattle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46924821,"title":"2 police officers shot in Seattle","duration":"1:02","description":"One officer is in critical condition after an attempted convenience store robbery.","url":"/WNT/video/police-officers-shot-seattle-46924821","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.