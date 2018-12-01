Police say they are searching for a man who allegedly shot an officer and is a member of Aryan Nations

A 20-year-old Florida man is the Mega Millions winner, taking a lump sum payout of $281 million.
1:00 | 01/12/18

Transcript for Police say they are searching for a man who allegedly shot an officer and is a member of Aryan Nations
To the "Index" and a urgent manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot a police officer. Authorities say 31-year-old Ronnie lurk CAS Wilson wounded a Knoxville police officer and believe Wilson is a maybe of the Aryan nation and added him to the state's most wanted list and the authorities say he may be holding a woman against her will. A frightening scene, a young woman passing out on a train. The 22-year-old law student trapped between the rail and platform wall. New York City firefighters worked for 20 minutes, pulled her free. She's in serious condition tonight and expected to be okay. And the $450 million mega millions mist revealed tonight. The 20-year-old, 20 years old who simply wrote on Facebook, oh, my god. Shane Missler opted for the $281 million lump sum he says he hopes to use the money to do something good for humanity.

