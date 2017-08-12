Transcript for Police step up patrols after series of shootings on an American highway

Police stepping up patrols after a series of shootings on Detroit highways. Authorities say three shootings early Thursday may be the work of a same gunman. Three drivers targeted and shot in a leg limping into this gas station looking for help. A freight train derailment causing major headaches in new Jersey. More than 20 cars toppling off the tracks in uniontown ship. Homes were evacuated. One suspending service in both directions because of that crash. Authorities in Texas arresting Travis Lee Wilson charging him with one drug store robbery in which he impersonated a police officer. They have been seeking a suspect posing as a cop in several robberies. They recovered a fake badge and gun and several patches of fentanyl in his apartment. Federal officials dropping a pair of proposals, one that would require airlines to tell you about checked bag fees at the start of a ticket purchase than by the end of the sale. The other being dropped would have forced airlines to disclose extra services including leg room. President Obama proposed the rules to make fees more transparent. Federal officials calling them quote, of limited public benefit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.