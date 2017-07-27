Transcript for Popular carnival ride shut down after deadly accident

The deadly accident at the Ohio state fair. A popular ride breaking apart. Riders sent flying. The chaos afterward. One person killed, seven injured. People waiting in line watching it all. And that victim, an 18-year-old who had just enlisted in the Marines. Tonight that ride is now being shut down across the country, and ABC's Alex Perez is in Columbus. Reporter: Tonight, the hunt for answers as investigators try to pinpoint what caused this amusement ride at the Ohio state fair to break apart mid-air. On the ground, complete panic. Bistanders carrying away the injured while others help first responds administer first aid. Julian Bellinger was waiting to get on the ride. You heard the metal hit against it. You heard people screaming. Reporter: Brittney Neal and her little sister, still in disbelief. They were next in line. You're standing there, you're watching this, what's going through your mind? I'm truly traumatized. I grabbed my sister right away. I said, "That could have been us." Reporter: Seven people injured. Four in the hospital at this hour. 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell killed. The Ohio native had enlisted in the Marines last week. Records show this ride passed a 35-point inspection. Four inspectors signing off of it. Tonight, the ride's manufacturer instructing officials everywhere to cease operation of the ride until further notice. While the operating company said in a statement, we are keeping those I pacted by this tragic situation in our prayers and cooperating with those investigating this accident. We're going to document all the facts, basely an autopsy on that machine to make sure that we get to the bottom of why it came apart. Reporter: And David investigators say they will be meticulously going through the accident site inch by inch trying to determine what exactly went wrong here. A process that can take days or even weeks. As for other rides like this one across the country, they have been shut down, David. Thank you, Alex. We turn next to powerful storms developing right nout out of the Ohio valley. D.C., philly and New York in the cross hairs. Near Birmingham, Alabama, this car in a creek. Kansas City, Missouri, knocking down a restaurant wall, and people rescued through the roof there. And let's get to ginger zee agoago along the west side highway. Reporter: An abnormal pattern setting up. Let's watch that from Indiana into Ohio into the mid atlantic where we see it from Georgetown, Delaware, and then there's deep moisture riding up and along that front. A flash flood watch from parts of West Virginia into Pennsylvania. You could see two to even four inches of rain in some areas, David. Great to have you as always.

