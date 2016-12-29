Transcript for President Obama Forcefully Responds to Alleged Russian Hacking

The crackdown on Russia, the U.S. Expelling nearly three dozen Russian diplomats and their families in what's considered the strongest American response ever to cyberhacking aimed at the U.S. President Obama saying all Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions. These Russian hackers already on the FBI's most wanted list. And two Russian compounds hiding in plain sight in U.S. Neighborhoods ordered closed. Plus, new details emerging about the evidence behind the election-related cyberattack. ABC's Mary Bruce at the white house. Reporter: It's the most forceful American response to a state-sponsored cyber-attack. The white house today striking back against Russia for interfering in the U.S. Election. The president taking executive action to expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives, giving them and their families just 72 hours to get out of the U.S. And shutting down two Russian compounds used for intelligence gathering, one a 45-acre estate in suburban Maryland bought by the Russians in 1972 and this mansion on Long Island, a famous beachfront manor owned by an oil executive in the '50s. On Russian soil the U.S. Is slapping sanctions on Moscow's two leading intelligence agencies and four top officials, including the head of the foreign intelligence. Also targeted, two notorious cybercriminals wanted by the FBI. One accused of stealing over $100 million dollars. Notably absent from the list, the Russian president. Just to be clear, do you believe Vladimir Putin himself authorized the hack? Reporter: Even though when pressed by our Martha Raddatz, president Obama pointed a finger at Putin. Not much happens in Russia without Vladimir Putin. Reporter: The white house says there is no question Russia interfered in the U.S. Election, and has been harassing U.S. Diplomats abroad, like this incident in July when a Russian police guard tackled a U.S. Diplomat. And tonight, the Obama administration is offering new details into how Russia pulled off the cyberassault. A campaign the U.S. Is calling "Grizzly steppe." According to this report, two Russian groups hacked democratic officials and the DNC, stealing tens of thousands internal e-mails. The hackers tricking their victims into handing over their credentials by mimicking their employer's e-mail systems. Tonight, there is also retaliation we don't know about but no details on any covert cyberactions the U.S. May take to penetrate Russia's systems. One thing we can do is let them know, hey, we're here. What that does is sends a strong message if you mess with us, we have the ability to turn on real actions against your critical infrastructures. Mary Bruce joins us from the white house. The Kremlin has a lot to say about this tonight. Reporter: Tom, Russia tonight is blasting these measures as aggressive and unpredictable and they are vowing to respond. Promising that countermeasures will be announced tomorrow. Tom. Mary Bruce for us tonight, Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.