Transcript for A Former President Predicted Trump's Win Almost 30 Years Ago

Washington, the former president and the letter written to president-elect trump almost 30 years ago, predicting victory. Here's ABC's David Wright. Are you 40? I'm 41. Reporter: Thirty years ago, Donald Trump was promoting his book "The art of the deal." I'd rather be a little too formal than not formal enough. Reporter: When this interview apparently made quite an impression. Prompt a former president to send trump a fan letter! "Dear Donald, it says. "Mrs Nixon told me you were great on the Donahue show. She is an expert on politics and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!" Signed, "Warm regards Richard Nixon." But what did the nixons hear that they liked? Well, trump spent a lot of time talking about how his dad taught him business. And his mom taught him show business. I believe that whatever I have in terms of the dramatic, I think I have gotten that from my mother. Reporter: Skills he'll take with him tomorrow, along with that fan letter. Trump plans to hang it in the oval office. David Wright, ABC news, Washington. The nixons predicted it, and we'll have inaugural coverage beginning at 7:00 eastern tomorrow. Good night.

