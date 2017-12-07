Transcript for President Trump defends Donald Jr.'s actions

Wednesday night, and we begin tonight with president trump defending his son. Saying many would have done the same thing and saying yes to a meeting where he expected to get dirt on Hillary Clinton with help from the Russian government. Tonight, don junior acknowledging he likely would have done things differently and he is also asked, were there other meetings with the Russians? ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, president trump is coming to the defense of his son. He says he doesn't don junior for agreeing to meet with a woman described as "A Russian government attorney" who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton. In an interview with reuters, the president says "I think many people would have held that meeting." In an e-mail exchange with an acquaintan acquaintance, don junior was told the purpose of the meeting was "To provide the trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary." The information described as high level and sensitive and "Part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." Don junior's response? "If it's what you say, I love it." Last night, don junior went on Fox News to explain -- In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently. For me this was opposition research, they had something, you know maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I'd been hearing about that were probably unreported for, you know, years, not just during the campaign. So, I just wanted to hear it out. Did you ever meet with any other persons from Russia that you know? No. I don't even know I've probably met with other people from Russia. I mean during the campaign. Certainly not in the context of a formalized meeting or anything like that, because why would I? Reporter: When asked in March by "The New York Times" whether he'd had campaign-related meetings with Russians, Donald Trump Jr. Said, "None that were set up and certainly none that I was representing the campaign in any way, shape or form." And just a month after the meeting with the Russian lawyer, don junior angrily dismissed suggestions the trump campaign had anything to do with Russia. It's disgusting it's so phony. Reporter: Also entangled in all of this, Donald Trump's son-in-law and top advisor Jared Kushner, who attended the meeting with the Russian lawyer after don Jr. Forwarded him that e-mail chain with the subject line, line "Russia - Clinton - private and confidential." What do you say to Democrats who say that Jared Kushner's security clearance should be revoked? Once again, we don't discuss security clearances, but I think Democrats are trying to play political games and I think it's ridiculous. Reporter: Is there any concern over the top advisor to the president -- Did nothing wrong? No. Reporter: The president himself has been out of the public view for days. Aides describe him as angry and frustrated, but today these images emerged, the president meeting with faith leaders in the oval office laying their hands on him in prayer. Jon Karl with us live from the white house. In this interview with reuters, the president for the first time describing he how questioned Vladimir Putin about meddling in the U.S. Election? Reporter: The president tells reuters when he met in Vladimir Putin in Germany, he spent the first 20 to 25 minutes talking about Russian interference in the election. This is how the president described it. I said, did you do it? He said, no, I did not. Absolutely not. I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said, absolutely not. But David, there is no indication in this interview whether or not the president accepted Putin's denials.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.