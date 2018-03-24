Transcript for President Trump goes to Florida as accusations pile up

Next tonight, many people closely watching president trump and the first lady. Adult film star stormy Daniels about to break her silence. Speaking out about her alleged affair with the president more than a decade ago. Here's ABC's Tara Palmeri in west palm beach. Reporter: The president and the first lady arriving in Florida together. For what will likely be a rocky 4 hours. Adult film actress stormy Daniels alleging an affair in an interview that airs tomorrow. People better be honest. Because they haven't been honest in the past. Reporter: Daniels' attorney Michael avenatti tweeting out a warning, this image of DVD inside a safe. It's a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with president trump that they better be very, very careful. Can we assume that that DVD contains everyday to back up stormy Daniels' position? Yes. Reporter: The president's lawyers filed a motion in federal court against Daniels, saying she violated a confidentiality agreement more than 20 times. Threatening to seek damages of more than $20 million. They're all false, totally invented. Fiction. Reporter: The president has denied but others are suing him. Apprentice contestant summer Zervos accusing the president of defamation. The judge ruled this week her case can move forward. This week ignoring all inquiry Thank you very much. Reporter: Former playboy model Katie Mcdougal also alleging a longtime affair. Just months earlier, Melania had given birth to Barron. Mcdougal telling CNN's Anderson cooper. We passed a room and he said this is Melania's room and she likes to have her alone time. That's when I kind of thought, maybe, maybe they're having issues. All right, let's get out to Tara Palmeri in west palm beach with the president. Some new reporting about the travel plans of president trump and first lady. Reporter: President trump heads back to Washington before the interview airs. But according to the white house, Melania will stay behind with her son Barron. The first lady's office told ABC news it's part of their spring break tradition. Tom. Tara, thank you. And one more headline from

