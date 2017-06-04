Transcript for President Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Syria is not the only foreign crisis testing president trump tonight. His high-stakes meetings now with Chinese president arriving at mar-a-lago. President trump expected to talk about North Korea with him. If China doesn't fix the north Korea issue the U.S. Will. ABC's Jonathan Karl in Florida tonight. Reporter: As he considers options on Syria, today, with a massive storm hitting Washington, president trump flew to mar-a-lago to face another crisis, North Korea's advancing nuclear program. And tonight, his most important foreign meeting yet, greeting the leader of the country he's previously called our enemy, Chinese president XI jinping. We're going to be talking about trade, North Korea, and many other things. Reporter: Throughout his campaign, trump had harsh words for China. We can't continue to allow China to rape our country and that's what they are doing. They're taking our business. They're taking our jobs. They're making our product. China's wonderful, but they're getting away with murder. Reporter: But now trump needs China to turn up the heat on North Korea. Just a few weeks ago tweeting, "North Korea is behaving very badly. China has done little to help!" And as he faces these high-stakes international challenges, more details about that white house shake-up involving the president's chief strategist, Steve Bannon. A highly controversial figure, Bannon was dubbed "The great manipulator" by "Time" magazine. But according to white house sources, he has recently clashed with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. And yesterday, he was removed from the national security council. While white house sources tell us he threatened to quit the administration over the move, Bannon himself tells ABC news that's not true, calling it absurd. I think we have shaken things up, but I think we've had one of the most successful 13 weeks in the history of the presidency. Reporter: The challenges ahead are shaping up to be far greater than he has faced so far. We all remember as you reported there the president's attacks on China during the campaign at one point calling them our enemy. The white house really think there's an opportunity here? They do. They expect there will be agreements coming out of this that will mean Chinese investment and American jobs and regarding North Korea the president himself said today, quote, I think China will be stepping up. David. Lot on the agenda there in Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.