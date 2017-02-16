Transcript for President Trump says Michael Flynn was not forthcoming with the vice president

You heard the president defend the national security advisor he just fire general Michael Flynn president trump said today flee and was not forthcoming with the vice president. About a conversation he had with the Russians tonight new questions about what general Flynn told the FBI and what he didn't. ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas would what he's just learned. Tonight Justice Department attorneys are intensely reviewing why former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Made misleading statements to the White House about his conversations would Russia's ambassador to the US and whether he broke any laws in the process. Sources permit U with the case tell ABC news. Man was less than entirely forthcoming in an interview with the FBI. In the days just after the inauguration. But apparently did not cross the rational of intentional lying if the question is not clear. He could argue. That he wasn't lying he was just confused. Today president from continued to praise the man he fired Mike Flynn is a fine person. And I asked for his resignation. He respectfully game it. Flynn came under scrutiny in the intelligence community after its start White House officials including vice president elect Mike Pence. Saying repeatedly he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian ambassador. The FBI and intelligence community knew otherwise because they had recorded the conversation. In a dramatic move the Justice Department told White House officials that Flynn had misled them and some were concerned he could be blackmailed by the Russians. The white outs even as it criticized Flynn for misleading officials there has argued that Flynn broke no loss. In his clear the president continues to share that view he was just doing his job. The thing is he didn't tell our vice president. Properly trump even going so far today to say he was filed with Lynne talking to the Russians about sanctions but certainly would have been okay with me if he did it. I wouldn't directed him to do it if I thought he wasn't doing it. I didn't direct him but I would have directed him because it's his job. And Pierre Thomas with a slot tonight from our Washington bureau and here sources telling ABC. But Flynn was less than forthcoming you just reported a but that they haven't found an intent to deceive so he's less likely to face any criminal charges here. David that Flynn investigation and review could take more time to complete but our sources tonight are reminding us that proving that somewhat intensely live. Is a very high bar David Pierre Thomas our thanks to you tonight.

