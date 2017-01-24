Transcript for President Trump Signs 5 More Executive Orders/Memorandums

Meanwhile, as the white house was fielding questions over those unproven claims of millions of illegal votes, president trump was signing several orders from the environment so American steel, champions of several key issues watching this closely on both sides. Among the orders, the one said to advance the keystone and Dakota access pipelines, and one other decision from the president tonight. FBI director, James Comey who are caused a fire storm 11 days before the election. President trump will keep him on. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: For president trump today, a flurry of white house meetings. Perhaps we could go around the table and introduce ourselves, say hello. I'll start. I'm Donald Trump. Mary go ahead. Reporter: First with auto executives, who he is threatening with higher taxes for cars they build in factories outside the U.S. We're bringing manufacturing back to the United States big league. Reporter: Then, signing several different orders. One starting the process of approving the keystone oil pipeline, which was shut down by the Obama administration. Keystone pipeline. Reporter: And another on the highly controversial Dakota access pipeline, which was halted after massive protests last year. New protests today outside the white house, and for the construction of those pipelines, he ordered the use of american-made steel to the maximum extent use possible. Okay, we will build our own pipeline, we will build our own pipes. That's what it has to do with. Like we used to, in the old days. Reporter: And a big personnel decision. President trump has decided to keep James Comey as FBI director. James, come here. He has become more famous than me. Reporter: Trump met briefly over the weekend with Comey, who many Democrats blame for costing Hillary Clinton the election with how he handled her e-mail investigation. We tried to ask trump about Comey today. Would you like to say a little longer? You're not supposed to ask questions. Reporter: It's about James Comey. You tried. And you have new reporting on the president's possible pick for supreme court. Early clues that it could come next week? Reporter: The president told us he plans to make this announcement next week. No final decision, I'm told, but a clear leading candidate. I'm told that Neil Gorsuch, a conservative who is well respect skptd considered by some to be Scalia 2.0 just like justice Scalia who he would be replausing. Jon, thank you. Meanwhile, across town, the showdown on capitol hill.

