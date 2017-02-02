Transcript for President Trump Takes Aim at Iran

We begin at the white house for possible action against Iran. We have learned that new sanctions could come as soon as tomorrow. The president today saying nothing is off the table. He also did not rule out possible military action. All amid news of another country. The prime minister of Australia, the kwauk reportedly ending swiftly. We win with those breaking developments on Iran tonight, and ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Tonight president Donald Trump turning up the heat on Iran. Now considering plans to impose new sanctions after Iran tested a ballistic missile. Mr. President, is military action off the table in Iran? Nothing is off the table. Reporter: This comes just one day after national security adviser, Michael Flynn issued this warning to the Iranians. We're putting Iran on notice. Reporter: And as the U.S. Confronts that foe, the president is defending an angry phone call he had with one of America's closest friends, Australia. When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. Reporter: He was talking about a phone call Saturday with Australia's prime minister. He slammed an agreement Australia made with president Obama to settle about 1,200 refugees in the United States. The refugees fled Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and other countries and are currently in detention centers on islands north of Australia. "The Washington post" reporting he told the prime minister it was the worst deal ever, and accused Australia of trying to send America the next Boston bombers. Telling the prime minister of the four calls he had, this was the worst by far, and then he cut the call short. Today, the minister sounded diplomatic on a Sydney radio station. The report the president said was not correct. As far as the nature of the discussion, it was very frank and forthright. Reporter: But he said the deal was dump. We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It's not going to happen anymore. Reporter: Some Americans were mortified. When I called the Australian ambassador to reinforce to him our commitment to Australia, and our relationship. Reporter: Even Bruce Springsteen played diplomat, performing in Melbourne, he apologized. All right. We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight. Reporter: Even mocking the reported end of the abrupt presidential phone call. ??? Don't hang up ??? ??? oh, no. Don't leave me. Don't hang up ??? Reporter: We tried to ask about it. Why is the president picking a fight with Australia? Sean, why is the president picking a fight with Australia of all countries? Reporter: But the president is defiant. The world is in trouble, but we're going to straighten it out, okay? That's what I do. I fix things. John Karl with us live from the white house, and I want to get back to Iran. You reported the new sanctions could come as early as tomorrow. In the meantime, there was already reaction from Iran after they were, quote, put on notice yesterday. Reporter: An adviser to Iran's supreme leader, David, said quote, Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself, and as for the phone call with the Australian prime minister, we just learned that the Australian ambassador to the United States was here at the white house today, and met with reince Priebus, the chief of staff and Steve Bannon, the chief strategist and the two men conveyed the president's quote, de deep admiration for the Australia. People. He came with a promise to in his words, destroy a law that

