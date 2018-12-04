Transcript for Pressure mounts for Missouri governor to resign after bombshell report

facing growing calls to re this evening a formertress accusing him of assault and blackmail, claiming she was bolied and photographed in a nt. The governor tonight is fighting , and ABC's Alex Perez is in missou Reporter: Tonight, pressure on missourvernor Eric greitens is mounting. I B it'd be the thing for the state of Missouri if the governor would step aside. Reporter: It comes J hours after a bombshell report detailingllegations of assault be he became governor. His foerairdresser testif be a bipart committee about forced sexual spit at and called a "Whore." I am a proud husband and father. Reporter: The once rising Republican already facing a criminal trial for invasion of privacy after the woman D an encounter, saying he bound and blindher, and took a partially nude photo of her use as Blak and keep her silent. But greitens insists the affair was consensual, andhe facts will prove his innocence. Want to sayhat I've said from the beginning. This is a political witch nt. Rter: The governor tonight accusing prosecuto of misconduct. He's due court next month. Davi Al, thank you.

