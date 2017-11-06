Transcript for Pretrial hearing for Penn State frat brothers charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault

Now to the case getting a lot of attention nationwide. Members of a Penn state fraternity accused of playing a role in the tragic death of a sophomore. A potentially key piece of video may come to court tomorrow. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: For the first time, security video recorded inside a Penn state frat house the night a pledge died will be played publicly in court. Video prosecutors say shows exactly what happened. He's seen reaching for the door and he couldn't figure out how to open it. He was trying to escape. He was trying to get out. Reporter: 19-year-old Tim piazza died in February after falling head-first down the stairs of the beta theta pi fraternity house after a party turned into an alleged alcohol fueled hazing ritual. The fraternity brothers are accused of waiting nearly 12 hours before calling for help. We have a friend who's unconscious. He's -- hasn't moved. He's probably going to need an ambulance. Reporter: Monday, 18 members of the now banned fraternity are due in court. Eight facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence to go to trial. That surveillance video, one of the key factors. We expect that videotape to be horrible and that it will be the kind of evidence which will make a significant impact. Reporter: Defense lawyers saying while this death was a tragedy, the video does not show intent. But prosecutors say the fraternity brothers waited to get help in an attempt to cover up their drinking and coordinate a story. I want them to look me in the eye and tell me that they did enough. They haven't done enough. Reporter: And since piazza's death, Penn state has added new restrictions for all Greek organizations. Piazza's family says they are determined to make sure those reforms do in fact take place. Tom? Eva, thank you. And another trial we're closely watching, Bill Cosby's defense team makes their case

