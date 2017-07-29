Transcript for Priebus out as White House chief of staff

Saturday. I'm Tom llamas. We begin with that shake-up at the white house. Chief of staff reince Priebus is out, replaced by homeland security chief John Kelly, a retired four-star general. Priebus seen getting in an SUV. He joins an already-long list of departures. Take a look. Press secretary Sean spicer last week. Before that, a communications director, a FBI director and the deputy chief of staff. Does president trump finally have the staff he needs to tackle his big promises on health care, tax reform and infrastructure? ABC's David Wright starts us off from the white house. Reporter: President trump erupted at his own party today. Taunting Republican senators as total quitters. Unless they vote again on health care reform. Earlier today, he insisted, they look like fools and are just wasting time. Trump is still fuming over the senate's failure to pass its version of an Obamacare repeal. A signature campaign promise. Killed off with a thumbs down from senator John McCain. Boy, oh boy, they have been working on that one for seven years. Can you believe that? The swamp. Reporter: The president 'S white house struggles to regroup after that shake-up. The new chief of staff set to start Monday, the old one left last night in the rain. Hitting a reset button is a good thing and the president did that and so I think he's happy Reporter: Speaking to fox News, reince Priebus refused to comment on the in-fighting amongst white house staff especially those harsh words about him from the new white house communications director. I'm not going to get into that subject. It's getting into mud. I think the palace intrigue stuff is annoying. And think it's a distraction. Reporter: Today in the west wing a glimpse of outgoing press secretary Sean spicer, still helping out. As the administration regroups, one big question -- who will take over as secretary of homeland security? When general Kelly becomes chief of staff. ABC news has learned some senior white house aides are urging the president to move attorney general Jeff sessions over to that role, but some Republicans are already pushing back on that. Today senator Lindsey graham tweeted, dhs secretary Jeff sessions doesn't sound right, doesn't feel right, bad idea. Lindsey graham with some advice for the president there. David Wright joins us from the white house. David, this shake-up comes at a time when the president is struggling to repeal and replace Obamacare and tax reform and infrastructure plans are still on the horizon. That's right, heading into the August recess, he has zero legislative accomplishments to boast about. Losing reince Priebus in losing reince Priebus that lost one of their institutional links to the GOP. All that doesn't bode well for the president's agenda.

