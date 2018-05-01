Transcript for Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen's wife allegedly admitted seeing him prepare for the attack for months, newly released records show

To the "Index" of other news. The pulse nightclub terror attack, OMAR Mateen killing 49 people inside the club in June 2016. Usa today reported released records show his wife allegedly admitting to the FBI she knew the attack was going to happen and saw him preparing for months. She previously said she did not know. The headline from the CDC said it will meet January 16th to come up with ways to help Americans prepare for the possibility of a nuclear war including a presentation they're calling preparing for the unthinkable. The CDC calling a nuclear detonation quote, unlikely amid rising nuclear tensions with North Korea. The massive security flaw affecting billions of devices. Two computer bugs have been found in smartphones, macs, pcs that could allow hackers to steal information. Apple, Google and other major companies releasing software fixes. They say you should update your apps immediately.

