Transcript for Putin rejects accusations that Russia interfered with US election

playing out, there was another drama unfolding. This one, also involving Russia. Among the revelations that Russia had thousands of paid internet trolls, people filling Americans Twitter feeds and your Facebook news feeds, with headlines that were completely made up. And Vladimir Putin tonight with a message from America, borrowing words from what an American president has said before. Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, the stunning warning that Russia not only tried to hijack the last U.S. Election, but will try again. This is not fake news. This is actually what happened to us. Reporter: The Russians, U.S. Officials believe, using a cyber army against Americans. The Russians employed thousands of paid internet trolls and bot nets to push out disinformation and fake news at a high volume, focusing this material onto your Twitter and Facebook feeds. Reporter: And a hearing witness, former FBI agent Clint Watts, even accused president trump in using the same tactics. Part of the reason active measures have worked in this election is the commander in chief has used Russian active measures at times against this opponents. Reporter: Then candidate trump famously encouraging the Russians during the election. Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 e-mails. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks. Reporter: But Watts tonight claiming trump himself was targeted. I can tell you right now today, gray outlets that are soviet-pushing accounts, tweet at president trump during high volumes when they know he's online and they push conspiracy theories. Reporter: And what's most sinister, officials say, is that the Russian campaign reportedly even targeted voters in battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Attacks that, just yeseterday, Hillary Clinton's press secretary admitted was a "Blind spot" that caught them off guard. The attacks unprecedented and ongoing. Aren't we in the midst of a blitzkrieg, for lack of a better term, of informational warfare conducted by Russian trolls under the command of Vladimir Putin, designed to sew instability, pit us against each other as Americans? Reporter: Senator Rubio today acknowledging he's even been a target of the Russians. First in July 2016 and stunningly, just yesterday, at 10:45 A.M. Both attempts failed. Putin aware of the widening investigation inside the U.S., today rejected accusations of meddling. "Read my lips," he said, "No." Pierre, these senators wanted to make it clear today, no drama in their investigation. In fact, Republicans joined Democrats cede in declaring the Russians did this and they'll do it again? Reporter: David, Republicans and Democrats don't agree on much these days, but today, everyone agreed, the Russians tried to hijack the election, with stunning aggression. And, yes, they will try again, David. Pierre Thomas on this story again tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.