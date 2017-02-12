Transcript for New questions about Matt Lauer's firing over alleged sexual misconduct

Next tonight, to new questions about NBC anchor, Matt Lauer, fired over accusations of sexual misconduct. Executives at the New York are now combing through potential new evidence H, his e-mails. ABC's erielle reshef has the details. Reporter: Tonight, top brass at NBC news say weeks before his firing they questioned Matt Lauer about possible sexual misconduct, and the star anchor denied it. Lauer says he, quote, could not think of anything at all. Reporter: Executives say they confronted Lauer after learning media outlets were pursuing stories about the long-time "Today" show host. But say at that time, they found no evidence of sexual misconduct. Good morning, everyone. Reporter: Weeks later, Lauer's illustrious career crashing down after an accusingaccusier came forward to NBC news. Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC news. Reporter: Tonight ABC news has confirmed, an investigation is underway at NBC, including a full review of Lauer's e-mails. And NBC news president Noah Oppenheim promising swift action against anyone who knew about the alleged behavior and didn't report it. This as a possible legal battle brews over Lauer's contract, reportedly worth up to $25 million per year. NBC standing firm, a spokesperson saying Lauer "Is not getting paid past his last day." And his troubles may not end there. He could be facing lawsuits from these women in civil court and an investigation by law enforcement in the state of new York. Reporter: Lauer not commenting tonight, but releasing a statement earlier this week that read in part -- "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." Reporter: Cecilia, tonight, we know three accusers have come forward to NBC news. We checked with New York authorities. At this time, there are no criminal allegations against Matt Lauer.

