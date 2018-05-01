Transcript for New questions about whether Trump tried to control Russia probe

Next to new reporting on the Russia investigation. Several reports claiming that president trump directed his white house council to tell attorney general Jeff sessions not to recuse himself in the Russia investigation and claiming Robert Mueller has received handwritten notes from reince Priebus that do shed light on the president's firing of former FBI director James Comey. Here's ABC's Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: New questions about whether president trump was attempting to obstruct justice by controlling the investigation into Russian meddling. "The New York Times" reporting the president ordered why is counsel to personally pressure attorney general sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia probe but sessions did anyway. Infuriating the president. If he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else. Reporter: Times also reporting new details of the president's alleged attempt to convince James Comey to publicly proclaim trump himself was not under scrutiny. He asked to get it out that I the president am not personally under investigation. Reporter: Times claims reince Priebus kept notes of conversations where the president told him he made that request of Comey. Special counsel Bob Mueller has these notes. According to the times as the president's frustration with Comey mounted, the aide to general sessions approached a capitol hill staffer looking for dirt on the FBI director. Tonight the attorney general spokeswoman tells ABC news this did not happen and would not happen. Pierre Thomas live from Washington. There's also news tonight that the justice department is now renewing its investigation into the Clinton foundation and whether or not donations were made in exchange for political favors when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. Your sources are confirming that? Reporter: Our sources tell us the investigation began during the Obama administration but Republicans have been calling for it for months and the presad been urging the just does department to investigate Hillary Clinton and we have a response from Hillary Clinton's spokesman and it is pl blistering. He said let's call it what it is, a sham. Republicans have tried to turn into a political football. Disgraceful and should be concerning to all Americans. The goal is to distract the special -- from the special counsel's investigation and accusations from treason from trump' people. A fire at the home of a woman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.