-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign adviser may have sparked the Russia Investigation
-
Now Playing: New questions about whether Trump tried to control Russia probe
-
Now Playing: President Trump says Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' is 'full of lies'
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley: Iranian regime 'on notice' over crackdown on protests
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all
-
Now Playing: Trump caps eventful week with trip to Camp David
-
Now Playing: Trump says Wolff book 'Fire And Fury' is 'full of lies'
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses press via video
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer says he was unaware Trump had discussed firing James Comey
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all
-
Now Playing: Trump tell-all to be released today amid legal threats
-
Now Playing: Mattis says Steve Bannon wasn't directly involved with military issues
-
Now Playing: Former Trump adviser describes role as source for controversial new book
-
Now Playing: WH: Trump strongly believes in enforcing federal marijuana laws
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': 'Fire and Fury' source speaks out
-
Now Playing: WH: 'Disgraceful and laughable' to claim Trump is mentally unfit
-
Now Playing: Trump says he no longer talks to Steve Bannon
-
Now Playing: Republican David Yancey wins tied Virginia legislative race
-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci reacts to Trump, Steve Bannon fallout
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney sends Steve Bannon cease-and-desist letter