Transcript for Race for House seat neck and neck in GOP-held Pa. district

tonight's pivotal special election in Pennsylvania. The high stakes battle for congressional seat in a swing state and in a district won by president trump by double digits. The president campaigning for the Republican, former vice president Joe Biden for the Democrat. And what this could all mean for November. ABC's chief national correspondent Tom llamas is there tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a house race in this southwest Pennsylvania district could set the tone for the midterms. Polls show the race between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Connor lamb neck and neck, even though Republicans have held this seat for 15 years. I hate to put this pressure on you, Rick, they're all watching. Because I won this district, like, by 22 points. It's a lot. Go out and make sure he wins! Reporter: On lamb's side, former vice president Joe Biden. I asked lamb today about his sudden rise. Do you think this is because people really like you or do you think they're really upset with the president? Hopefully, it's because they like me and they believe what I've told them, which is that I'll work really hard for every single one of them no matter what party they are. Reporter: In the last hours of this campaign, Saccone delivering this baseless claim about Democrats. They have a hatred for our president. I tell you, many of them have a hatred for our country. And I tell you some more, my wife and I saw it again today, they have a hatred for god. Reporter: I asked him about this after he voted today. Do you believe Democrats hate this country and hate god? He wouldn't answer. No answer to you, Tom. But you did catch up with both candidates today in this high stakes election? Reporter: That's right, Saccone answered my question about president trump. He said he's doing a great job and they love him in western Pennsylvania. As for lamb, for his part, he told me he's not afraid of the word compromise. He will work with Republicans if it helps the people in his district. David? Tom llamas, thank you.

