Transcript for Rallies planned in support of teacher arrested at school board meeting

next tonight to the outrage after a teacher was arrested at a school board meeting for questioning the superintendent's raise while teachers were not getting one. A marshal handcuffing her in the hallway before she was booked at city jail. Tonight, that teacher now speaking out for the first time, and here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: What's about to happen to this middle school teacher has people across the world upset and calling in threats to this school board. Deyshia Hargrave was simply speaking her mind in abbeville, Louisiana, Monday night, frustrated that they were giving this man, the superintendent, a nearly $30,000 raise while handing out nothing extra to teachers. A superintendent or any person in a position of leadership getting any type of raise, I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers. Reporter: But the board was only trying to hear public comments and not a debate. So they asked her to leave. Is it against policy to stand? Sir, do not! Reporter: And for some reason, the second she walked out -- What are you doing? What are you doing? Reporter: -- She was on the ground, put in handcuffs and charged with resisting an officer. The school board president blames the teacher. You just pushed me to the floor! She's the one that made the choices that got her arrested. Reporter: But late today, Hargrave took to Facebook to defend herself. By silencing my voice, they've also taken away, or tried to take away, my first amendment rights to speak, and I'm appalled at this, and you should be, too. Eporter: A city attorney is refusing to charge her tonight. Now, the national education association is behind her and holding a rally tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.