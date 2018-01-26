Transcript for Report: Dozens of women claim Billionaire Steve Wynn demonstrated a pattern of sexual misconduct

Late today, a scandal erupting in Las Vegas. "The Wall Street journal" reporting Steve Wynn, one of the most powerful men in that city, and a powerful player of politics in this country, accused of sexual misconduct. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth now. Reporter: Tonight, shocking allegations against billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn. As we have moved through the years and the development of to our business -- Reporter: "The Wall Street journal" reporting that dozens of sources described a pattern of sexual misconduct by Wynn including pressuring employees to perform sex acts. Wynn also serves as finance chairman of the Republican national committee. President trump has called him a good friend. Steve Wynn, would you stand up? He's raising so much money for our great Republican party. Reporter: The "Journal" article describes a 2005 incident where a manicurist says "He forced her to have sex" in his office suite. The "Journal" reporting Wynn paid her a $7.5 million dollar settlement. A massage therapist alleging Wynn would "Expose himself" in a "Massage room in his office suite." Jorgen Nielsen says he worked for 15 years at Wynn's casino and claims there was repeated misconduct. He was actually chasing one of the managers around that she locked herself in the bathroom and would not come out. The "Journal's" account saying a feeling of intimidation "Was heightened at times" by "One or more of his German shepherds, trained to respond to commands in German." David N a written statement tonight, Wynn saying, the idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous. David? Kayna Whitworth, thank you.

