Transcript for Reports of meeting between Trump and Russian officials have White House in turmoil

Of course, all of this comes as the white house refuses tonight whether the president gave classified information to the Russians. That headline break last night as we came on. Our team could hear the yelling behind the walls. The president reportedly revealing classified information about an ISIS plot. Coming from an U.S. Ally who had not given permission to reveal it. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Aident trump met with the president of Turkey today, he was hounded with questions -- Did you share classified intelligence information with the Russians? Mr. President, did you share classified intelligence information with the Russians? Thank you very much. Reporter: But a little later, he touted his meeting with the Russians as a success. We had a very, very successful meeting with the foreign minister of Russia. Our fight is against ISIS. Reporter: The story is about what the president said when he met with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in the oval office last week. The "Washington post" first reported that the president shared highly sensitive classified information about an ISIS plot to target civilian airplanes with laptop bombs -- secret information, ABC news has learned, given to the united States by Israeli intelligence. Less than two hours after the story broke, the national security adviser emerged from the west wing to shoot it down. The story that came out tonight as reported is false. Reporter: This morning, the president seemed to confirm he shared sensitive information with the Russians, tweeting -- "As president I wanted to share with Russia, at an openly scheduled white house meeting, which I have the absolute right to do facts per training to terrorism and airline flight safety. Today Mcmaster was back, confirming many of the details in the "Post" story and not denying the information shared was classified. General, when you came out after the story broke, you said that the president did not disclose any sources or methods. He did not reveal anything about military operations. Why were you denying things that were not even reported? What the report said is that the president revealed classified information that had been shared by one of our allies in the Middle East. So the question is simply yes or no question here. Did the president share classified information with the Russians in that meeting? As I mentioned already, we don't say what's classified, what's not classified. What I will tell you again is that what the president shared was wholly appropriate. The story combined what was leaked with other information and then insinuated about sources and methods, so I wanted to make clear to everybody that the president in no way compromised any sources or methods in the course of this conversation. Reporter: The story is political nightmare for the trump white house, especially because, as a candidate, Donald Trump made such an issue out of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information. We can't have someone in the oval office who doesn't understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified. Reporter: Presidents have the authority to declassify anything, the question is, why he would share it with an adversary? The white house insists he was soliciting Russian help in the fight against ISIS. The "Post" story suggests trump was also trying to show off, quoting him telling the Russians, "I get great Intel. I have people brief me on great Intel every day." Mcmaster said the president could not have told the Russians the source of the information because he didn't know the source. The president wasn't even aware where this information came from. He wasn't briefed on the source or method of the information either. Wasn't aware of where the information came from. John than Karl live with us as well. You were in that briefing room. The white house didn't seem concerned about the potential of classified information given out. The bigger concern here in their opinion is who leaked what happened. Jon, the initial call -- the initial call of concern to the CIA and the NSA you have reported had come from within the white house. Here's what we know, shortly after that meeting with the Russians a top official on the national security council here at the white house placed calls to the nsc and the CIA to inform them about what the president had said, clearly there was enough concern here at the white house about what the president revealed that they felt they needed to tell the CIA and the nsc. All right, Jon, thanks to you

