Transcript for Research indicates that many people with insurance are overpaying for prescriptions

those prescriptions? Kenneth Moton with the one simple question you should ask to save big money. Reporter: Tonight, the warning that could save you money at the pharmacy. My only option was a transplant. Reporter: Todd Richie is recovering from a liver transplant. With the help of his wife and medicine he pays for with life-saving insurance. I take five pills in the morning, and five or six at night. Reporter: But researchers say many people could be paying more for medicine, because the cash price may be lower than the co-pay. Something called a clawback. A study showing consumers pay $8 more per prescription. The member paid more, and then some, and that was just additional profit. Reporter: So, who is getting the profit? Research says pbs, pharmacy benefit management companies. The middle man between insurance and pharmacies. And some pharmacists are not able to tell customers due to gag Clauss. Do the right thing and lay your head down and sleep better that you shared with somebody, hey, you can get this cheaper this way. Reporter: Gag clauses, already illegal in 11 states. 9 already outlaw clawbacks. CVS and Walgreens say they don't operate clawbacks. A group representing pbs says it's the patient paying the lowest cost. So, ask if it's cheaper to pay the cash price. Experts say that's the best question to ask. All you have to do is ask. It's that simple. Kenneth, thank you. When we come back, the driver's license exam that didn't go as planned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.