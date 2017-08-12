Transcript for First responders working around the clock in CA

Finally tonight here, our persons of the ecwoo. The heroes still hard at work tonight. They are the brave men and women on the frontlines. Christmas nearing and they're trying to save it for so many. First responders working for days around the clock. We're in the evening hours and this is what teams throughout Ventura county have to do really every night for multiple nights in a row as they come to the properties they sense there are flare-ups or embers burning and they check this out and discovered they had an issue. With the Santa Ana winds overnight that's the concern, the wind gusts will carry these embers into a property a mile or two from here. Fire captain and his team. Is this what you have had to do for several nights? Yeah. Our number one concern is taking care of the citizens. All you need is one flare-up and have those embers travel with the winds right? Especially with the wind. Reporter: The community turning to its firefighters. Hailey and Hanna Thompson, their home is okay. And they had that delivered for the firefighters. Thank you very much. We brought ham and cheese, Turkey and cheese. Ham and cheese, Turkey and cheese. Andbutter and jelly. These guys appreciate it. Reporter: The girls putting a smile on their faces. The firefighters helping every member of the family rescuing the family pet. One of thousands of first responders across southern California tonight risking their lives to save so many others. And so we choose the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to save lives and homes. Thank you for watching here on a Friday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you on Monday. Good night. Night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.