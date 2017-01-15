Transcript for Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Call It Quits After Century and a Half of Entertainment

Moving on to the end of an era for ringling brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus. Calling it quits after about a century and a half of entertainment. So, why is it happening? Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: For 146 years, the greatest show on Earth has dazzled millions. Ladies and gentlemen! Reporter: With those high-flying, larger than life acts. Welcome to the greatest show on Earth! Reporter: But tonight, ringling brothers/barnum and Bailey circus fans stunned to learn the so-called big top is coming down for good. This is your last chance. Reporter: With the last performance now scheduled for may. No. Why? Reporter: Feld entertainment, which owns the circus, saying they're shutting down in large part because of a sharp decline in ticket sales. Especially since may, when -- Come in! Reporter: We watched as the world-famous elephants took their final bow. After a lifetime of traveling, just one last trip before a well-earned retirement. Retiring to a conservation center in Florida. Removing the elephants from the touring units, we saw a very sharp drop in attendance. Reporter: The decision coming after decades-long battles with animal rights groups. PETA tonight celebrating the end of what it calls "The saddest show on Earth." It couldn't come a moment too quickly for the animals. Reporter: Now, Feld saying the other animals will be moved to suitable homes, as the curtain closes on the iconic traveling show, beloved for generations. I'm 60. And I will remember the circus forever, and ever more. Reporter: Marci Gonzalez, ABC news, New York.

