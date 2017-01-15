Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Call It Quits After Century and a Half of Entertainment

More
"The greatest show on earth," with those high-flying and larger than life acts, will close for good in May.
1:40 | 01/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Call It Quits After Century and a Half of Entertainment
Moving on to the end of an era for ringling brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus. Calling it quits after about a century and a half of entertainment. So, why is it happening? Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: For 146 years, the greatest show on Earth has dazzled millions. Ladies and gentlemen! Reporter: With those high-flying, larger than life acts. Welcome to the greatest show on Earth! Reporter: But tonight, ringling brothers/barnum and Bailey circus fans stunned to learn the so-called big top is coming down for good. This is your last chance. Reporter: With the last performance now scheduled for may. No. Why? Reporter: Feld entertainment, which owns the circus, saying they're shutting down in large part because of a sharp decline in ticket sales. Especially since may, when -- Come in! Reporter: We watched as the world-famous elephants took their final bow. After a lifetime of traveling, just one last trip before a well-earned retirement. Retiring to a conservation center in Florida. Removing the elephants from the touring units, we saw a very sharp drop in attendance. Reporter: The decision coming after decades-long battles with animal rights groups. PETA tonight celebrating the end of what it calls "The saddest show on Earth." It couldn't come a moment too quickly for the animals. Reporter: Now, Feld saying the other animals will be moved to suitable homes, as the curtain closes on the iconic traveling show, beloved for generations. I'm 60. And I will remember the circus forever, and ever more. Reporter: Marci Gonzalez, ABC news, New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44798010,"title":"Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Call It Quits After Century and a Half of Entertainment","duration":"1:40","description":"\"The greatest show on earth,\" with those high-flying and larger than life acts, will close for good in May.","url":"/WNT/video/ringling-brothers-barnum-bailey-circus-call-quits-century-44798010","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.