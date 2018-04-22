Transcript for Rising cost of crude oil means a spike in prices for drivers at the pump

Fideli. Open an account today. Baith the rising prices at the pump. Marci Gonzalez with what's behind it how you can save. Eporter: Tight, gas price at athree-yearignd climbing. Oaching $3 gallon, wh summer driving season just around the corner. As we approach memorial day Omo ud. Wed,s will likely continue tiptoe higher. There may be more pain to come. Reporter: The national average for a ga of gular -- $75. I thinkt's a little rilous it's this . Orter: The rising cost of crude oil, in part, fueling Ike and gettpresident ums attention. Ee "Oil ps are artificially very high. No good and will not be acce while it's unclear whether the white house is considering any action, exrts say there are ways to save at the pump. Shop around using apike gas guru, which ISES to he you find the lowest prices. And look for stations that off discounts when you pay with cash. Exs also sayhen U fill up matters. Sunday, monday,sday are among the be cheapest days for filling up. Whs as you progress towards the weekend, going to D more. Reportexphere is likely some GHT. Explaining after pricesli over the next few weeks they'll likely drop aga in June

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.