Robots could take more than 38 percent of US jobs in 15 years, report claims

Jobs that could be at risk include transportation, storage, food service and hospitality.
1:27 | 03/26/17

Transcript for Robots could take more than 38 percent of US jobs in 15 years, report claims
shocking stat on the percentage of jobs expected to be snapped up by robots, and sooner than you think. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Rowbobots packing your next online order. Machines could take more than 38% of jobs in about 15 years, according to a report. Prototypes to deliver room service, cars to deliver you, and semitrucks to deliver beer, all in the works. And remember the carrier jobs that were saved? Carrier has decided to invest more than $16 million in this facility alone. Reporter: That investment will automate the plant, resulting in fewer jobs. In terms of artificial intelligence taking over American jobs, I think we're so far away from that, not even on my radar screen. Reporter: But amazon,lready automating some of its warehouses. And Jeff bezos, clearly embracing the robot revolution. Jobs like teachers and some health care professionals, not

