Transcript for Scalise shooter told his wife he was going to DC to work on 'tax brackets'

we learn new details tonight about the gunman. The video of what he said at an occupy Wall Street rally and late today, his tearful wife speaking out just moments ago. Here's ABC's Brian Ross. Reporter: In an emotional appearance outside her home. Horrible, horrible. Reporter: James Hodgkinson's wife of almost 30 years, sue, said she cannot explain what her husband did on that ball field. I just don't know what to tell you people, I had no idea this was going to happen and I don't know what to say about it. Reporter: She said her husband made preparations to go to Washington at the beginning of the year, selling off almost all he owned. That he wanted to go up there and work with people to change the tax brackets. Reporter: Tonight, federal agents are still trying to learn how Hodgkinson's political activism turned into political terror. Six years ago, he was among hundreds in the occupy wall Street movement, speaks speaking to a local fox affiliate in St. Louis. The 99% are getting pushed around and the 1% are just not giving a damn. Reporter: But friends and family say Hodgkinson became distraught over the election of Donald Trump. And his comments on Facebook took on a dark tone. On March 22nd this year, Hodgkinson wrote "Trump is a traitor. Trump has destroyed our democracy. It's time to destroy trump and company." Two days later neighbors called police to say Hodgkinson had fired off 50 shots into the air. That's when brought the little kids in and called the sheriff. Reporter: The sheriff's report says no charges were brought, because he had a valid Illinois firearm owner's I.D. Card. He said he would quit shooting and that he would actually take his gun to a gun range, where it was safer. Reporter: A few days later Hodgkinson left for Washington, living out of a van in the parking lot of the Alexandria, Virginia, ymca just across the street from the baseball field. I can't believe he did this, I cannot believe. Brian Ross with us tonight. Brian, they believe this man was acted alone, no accomplices? That's right David. As his former lawyer put it, he was a angry little man with a very big chip on his shoulder.

