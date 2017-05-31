Transcript for Scary incident on board a passenger plane right after takeoff from Melbourne, Australia

Our thanks to you, Cecilia Image coming in after a terrifying incident on board a passenger plane just off takeoff from Melbourne, Australia. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: Australian airport security, heavily armed, quickly carrying the subdued passenger off the jetliner. A dramatic end to a short flight. Just after take off from Melbourne, the Malaysian airlines crew tells the captain a passenger is trying to breech the cockpit door, as the pilot recounted to controllers. Screaming to have an explosive device, tried to enter the cockpit, has been over powered by passengers, however, will try and land and have the device checked out. Reporter: That device apparently some kind of power pack. A half hour after taking off, the jet is back in Melbourne with security officers barking commands to passengers. Everyone in their seats. Put your heads down. Reporter: Police suggest the suspect has a history of mental illness. Passengers are being put up for the night and will continue their flight to Malaysia tomorrow. Thank you, David

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.