Transcript for School officer stood outside for 4 minutes doing 'nothing' during massacre: Sheriff

And meantime, that breaking headline from Florida tonight, the sheriff just moments ago emotional, as he described as an armed resource deputy at that school as the shooting was unfolding and what he allegedly did not do. ABC's Victor Oquendo in parkland, Florida, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the school resource deputy stationed on campus when that shooting took place, under scrutiny. According to the sheriff, deputy Scott Peterson never went into the school as the massacre was under way, and the sheriff says he's seen the video. What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of building 12, take up a position and he never went in. Any questions? What should he have done? Went in. Address the killer. Killed the killer. Reporter: The sheriff saying the deputy stood outside for four minutes without action, then describing his anguish. Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words. I mean, these families lost their children. We lost coaches. Reporter: Authorities decided to suspend the deputy who tonight has resigned. Overnight, a father who lost his 14-year-old girl. Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak. Reporter: It's been eight days since Fred Guttenberg lost his daughter, Jaime. My daughter, running down the hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was shot in the back with an assault weapon. The weapov of choice. Yes, sir. Okay. It is too easy to get. It is a weapon of war. The fact that you can't stand with everybody in this building and say that -- I'm sorry. Sir, I do believe what you're saying is true. Reporter: Rubio did tell the audience he would support raising the age limit to buy an ar-15 and weapons like it, and wants to fix federal background checks. And then, the high school junior who stood before this senator and asked this -- Senator Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future? The answer to the question is that people buy into my agenda, and I do support the second amendment, and I also support the right of you, and everyone here to be able to go to school, and be safe. No more NRA money? More NRA money? I -- that is the wrong way -- first of all, the answer is, people buy into my agenda. Reporter: Tonight, all deputies in Broward county schools will be armed with ar-15s. But the sheriff saying beyond that, more weapons are not the answer. I don't believe teachers should be armed. I believe teachers should teach. Reporter: One teacher here today agreed, saying she would not want to be armed. In that moment, the teachers are shielding the students, literally throwing themselves on top of the kids, and trying to comfort them. They don't have time to react to oh, my gosh, let me go into this locked cabinet and get a gun. Reporter: Not every teacher agr agrees. This one in Salt Lake City. If I can carry a gun in school and protect anyone in my classroom, I will. A lot of opinions on this. Vick to Oquendo with us tonight. And Victor, two major teachers unions issuing strong opinions on this? Reporter: David, both unions responding, one saying that anyone who pushes arming teachers doesn't understand teachers and doesn't understand the classrooms. Another one saying that anyone who is trying to bring in more guns in a classroom, that will do nothing to protect students or educators from more gun violence. David? Victor, thank you. And one more development on this tonight. Since the deadly shooting in parkland, Florida, eight days ago, we have learned of several threats of possible school plots thwarted. Another one tonight. Two students in Maryland arrested for allegedly making a mass threat against the high school. Authorities revealing they've recovered semiautomatic rifles, handguns and other weapons. They are now charged with a threat of mass violence. And tonight, take a look at this map, showing some of the other tlechlts where authorities have become aware of a possible threat against schools, in just recent days. The group educators for school safety network says it normally records ten threats a day. This past week, it's been 50 a

