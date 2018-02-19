Transcript for School shooting suspect 'threatened' girl he'd briefly dated: Student

And tonight, the president unleashing that Twitter storm involving the Florida scoot shooling, the FBI and Russia. Nikolas Cruz in court for a preliminary hearing today. And this video now emerging, allegedly fighting at school. Tonight, we're learning more about what that fight might have centered around with Cruz. And for the first time, the family that took him in after his mother died from the flu now breaking their silence. ABC's Victor Oquendo reporting from Florida tonight. Reporter: Nikolas Cruz appearing in court, flanked by police officers, head bowed, eyes trained on the ground. Tonight, investigators are piecing together clues from his past, including this video obtained by ABC affiliate WPLG, allegedly showing Cruz, in a white shirt, fighting at school. Student Ariana Lopez says the fight was over a girl Cruz briefly dated. He would hit her. He would threaten her. Reporter: Cruz expelled after the fight, but Lopez says she and her friends had made multiple reports to school officials before the fight, alerting them to disturbing behavior from Cruz. He texted them, threatening them, saying he was going to kill them and their friends and our families. That he was going to use the guns that he owned. Reporter: The couple who took Cruz into their home last November after his mother died of the flu, breaking their silence. Everything everybody seems to know, we didn't know. We had rules. And he followed every rule to the "T." He was very polite. He seemed Normal. Reporter: James and Kimberly Snead say they never saw what his former neighbors did -- cruelty and killing of animals, or those Instagram posts showing Cruz holding a pistol. In another, a large knife. As far as the animal killings, he never did anything like that at our house. We have animals. He loved our animals. Our animals loved him. There is no way I would let anybody in my house if I thought he was torturing animals at all. And if we had known anything about the Instagram accounts, he wouldn't have even been in our home. Reporter: The sneads owned guns, and knew Cruz had his own guns, but say they were locked away. Before he moved in, one of the stipulations was he had to get a gun safe. And we got a gun safe on the way back from moving his stuff to our house. He didn't have free access to this gun safe? No, no. I thought I had the only key to the gun safe. Reporter: Today, a source telling ABC news Cruz had legally purchased seven guns, including an ak-47 and the ar-15 allegedly used in the massacre. Just hours after the rampage, Kimberly Snead, who took him in, says she confronted Cruz at the police station after he was arrested. Really, NIK? Really? He mumbled something. I didn't hear. He said he was sorry. He said he was sorry. But I didn't hear that. I was just furious and -- heartbroken. Absolutely just heartbroken. Devastated. I still can't process it, what he's done. Because this wasn't the person that we knew. Not at all. And Victor Oquendo with us live tonight from the school. And Victor, we know the FBI received that tip six weeks before the shooting. Tonight, we've always learned there was an investigation by Florida's department of children and families? Reporter: David, ABC news has confirmed there was a dcf investigation that found that Cruz was depressed and that he wanted to buy a weapon, but in the end, they found no signs of neglect, so, they closed that investigation. Today, a judge ruled that the entire report should be released to the public. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.