Search for missing Tennessee teen and her 50-year-old ex-teacher continues

More
The teen's sister questions whether she went with her ex-teacher willingly.
1:18 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search for missing Tennessee teen and her 50-year-old ex-teacher continues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46409715,"title":"Search for missing Tennessee teen and her 50-year-old ex-teacher continues ","duration":"1:18","description":"The teen's sister questions whether she went with her ex-teacher willingly. ","url":"/WNT/video/search-missing-tennessee-teen-50-year-teacher-continues-46409715","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.