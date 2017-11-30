Transcript for Searching for missing 3-year-old girl continues in Jacksonville, North Carolina

To the index of other news tonight. The search widening for a missing toddler from Jacksonville, North Carolina. 3-year-old Mariah woods was last seen Sunday night. Her mother's boyfriend says the girl woke up at midnight and he told her to go back to bed. Police recovering several items of interest, they say, sending them now to the FBI lab in quantico for testing. The images from Miami tonight. Drone video showing a tiger shark uncomfortably close to swimmers. The shark, about 8 feet long, right near them in the water. They don't seem to notice. It come within a few feet of the shore before swimming away. A passing to note tonight. And he was a classic. Golly! Actor Jim Nabors has died. He was once asked what he wanted written on his tombstone, he said, quote, I want people to say, golly, he's a nice guy. He was. Nabors was 87. And Christmas in Washington. President trump and the first lady lighting the national Christmas tree tonight. The blue spruce from Virginia glowing with gold and silver stars.

