Transcript for Sears announces closure of 20 more stores

To the index tonight, and a teen's mysterious death under investigation in Texas. The body of 14-year-old Kaitlyn cargo was found at an Arlington landfill two days after she went missing. Police say they have no persons of interest in the case. The police chief said they did not initiate an amber alert because the case did not meet the criteria. No evidence at the time of abduction. Tonight, sears announcing it will cause 20 more stores. 18 sears locations and two k-mart stores are being closed, aegd to 260 close Sures this year. The iconic brick and mortar department store struggling to keep one the online shopping competition. The unforgettable close encounter. That humpback whale breech being close to the ship. And a thrift sheeker that found a camera. Mt. St. Helens erupting in 1980. A family snapshot. When a Facebook user saw the photos online, he realized it was him and his family, include what he says is the last photo of his grandmother.

