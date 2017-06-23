-
Now Playing: Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores Across the US
-
Now Playing: Sears Slated to Close 78 Stores This Summer
-
Now Playing: How to score the biggest deals on Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Online shoppers get ready for a 30-hour extravaganza, 'Christmas in July'
-
Now Playing: Struggling department store chain Sears closing more stores
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and steals on items to simplify your life
-
Now Playing: Tesla announces low-cost car rollout ahead of schedule
-
Now Playing: Fourth of July steals and deals
-
Now Playing: Amazon 'Prime Day' to be bigger than Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Best Fourth of July deals
-
Now Playing: From trash to treasure: Lara Spencer revamps old furniture
-
Now Playing: Negotiating tips for buying cars
-
Now Playing: Sears announces closure of 20 more stores
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
-
Now Playing: How Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods will affect the way consumers shop
-
Now Playing: Amazon to buy Whole Foods in deal worth estimated $13.7 billion
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on summer travel essentials
-
Now Playing: Uber board member resigns over sexist comments
-
Now Playing: Uber facing possible executive shakeup after report
-
Now Playing: 'Real Biz With Rebecca Jarvis': Kimbal Musk, co-founder of the Kitchen