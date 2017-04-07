Transcript for Security on high alert across the country during holiday celebrations

Next to the security on this fourth of July. Authorities on alert for possible attacks with vehicles. ABC's gio Benitez on the new measures in place to keep parades, fireworks shows and holiday travelers safe. Reporter: Tonight, law enforcement officers on high alert for one of the nation's most beloved celebrations. From coast to coast, security ramped up for those fireworks displays. Boston using drones tonight for an eye in the sky. We will deploy a multi-layered, multi-agency security plan. Reporter: In Washington, D.C., buses are now road blocks to prevent any vehicle attacks like the ones seen in Europe. Here in New York City, the NYPD will use more than 100 vehicles to block intersections and nearly two dozen sand-filled trucks. Counterterrorism officers will be among the crowd, many in plain clothes. We know the world we are living in, the NYPD is constantly focused on preventing acts of terror. Reporter: Divers in new York's east river even checking the barges holding the fireworks for any tampering. ABC yous in got a rare look at the NYPD's efforts last summer. Officers with radiation detecters, dogs trained to sniff the kind of chemicals used by ISIS and suicide bombs. A counterterror control center with 9,000 video feeds scanning 3 million license plates every day. I want to tell the workers to be ready for this and see this as a good they think. And gio Benitez joins us from New Jersey. Huge crowds expected across the country and right here in new York, right, gio? Reporter: That's right, Tom. We're talking about 3 million people expected in New York City Alo alone. 60,000 fireworks exploding overhead, and that's why security is so important tonight.

